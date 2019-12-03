New Delhi: The high-voltage election campaign for bypolls in Karnataka that will determine the future of the BJP government in the state has finally come to an end on Tuesday. The bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies of the state will take place on December 5. The last day of the campaign witnessed a number of political leaders making efforts to woo voters for the last time before the election.

While the BJP sought the vote to give a stable government in the state, Congress and JD(S) on the other hand urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government.

Taking the election campaign to the next level, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led from the front, while CLP leader Siddaramaiah led the Congress campaigned throughout the constituencies. And, on the other hand, the JD(S) campaign was led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

During the campaigning, Siddaramaiah targeted the disqualified MLAs, saying that defeating them was his main agenda.

Saying that people were angry with the disqualified legislators, Siddaramaiah said the MLAs have sold themselves for money and had insulted the voters.

As per updates, the BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who had joined the party recently as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

In the state of Karnataka, most of the constituencies are witnessing a direct contest between Congress and BJP, while in the southern parts of the state, the JD(S) comes as the third contestant, making it a triangular fight.

The 15 assembly constituencies that are set to go to the bypolls include Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.