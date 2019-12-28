Bengaluru: Three people died while two others were injured on Saturday after a truck collided with a bullock cart near Mahagaon village in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district.
A case has been registered into the matter.
In an earlier incident, nine people were killed and 23 injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. All those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.
Prior to that, at least 10 people were killed and 20 to 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.