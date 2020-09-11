New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, three priests of Arakeshwara temple in Mandya were allegedly bludgeoned to death by a gang during a robbery bid. The incident took place on Thursday night when the priests, who lived on the temple premises, were asleep. Also Read - Chinese Army to Handover 5 Indian Nationals Who Went Missing From Arunachal Tomorrow

The police said that the gang decamped with currency notes in the ”hundi” (donation box). However, the coins in the box were intact. Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

All senior police officials, including the Inspector General of police, reached the spot. They found the bodies of the priests, identified as Ganesh, Prakash and Anand in a pool of blood with their heads crushed. Reports claimed that the three deceased were cousins. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a tweet said that that it is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arakeshwara temple in Mandya, Ganesh, Prakash and Anand have been murdered by the burglars.

ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಅರಕೇಶ್ವರ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ಪೂಜಾರಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ಗಣೇಶ್, ಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ರೀ ಆನಂದ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳು ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ಹುಂಡಿಯನ್ನು ಕಳ್ಳತನ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ವಿಷಯ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. (1/2) — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 11, 2020