Bengaluru: Five students of a private college in Karnataka were arrested for allegedly gangraping a girl in March this year in Karnataka. The incident had taken place in Puttur area of Dakshina Kannada district and came to light after a number of clips went viral on social media.

They accused identified as Gurunandan, Sunil, Prakyath, Kishan and Prajwal belong to Vivekananda college and have been arrested under the charges of Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 376(d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IT Act.

Soon after the arrest, the five students were suspended from the college.

The police on Wednesday also warned citizens that sharing such videos will mount to an offence.

In a press note, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said this will amount to a criminal offence under 354 (c) of IPC (Voyeurism) and provisions of the IT act and people including group admins will be arraigned as accused under the sections.

Police said the five students had allegedly raped the girl by taking her in their car to a forest area.

They also recorded the act and threatened the girl that the video would be shared on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.