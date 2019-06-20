Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the Congress dissolving its Karnataka Pradesh, now trouble brews in ally JDS. About a fortnight after his party chief announced his decision to quit the post, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda told media, “Our Karnataka party president H Vishwanath has said that he will not quit the party but he does not want to continue as the president. I have called a meeting of our leaders. We will try and convince him otherwise.”

The meeting has been planned for Friday. Gowda said, “I’ve called a meeting of leaders of our party tomorrow. No discussions will be held on coalition government or Cabinet expansion in the meeting tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Vishwanath commented on the doldrums that the Congress finds itself in. He said, “This is personal vindictiveness of Siddaramaiah, he is not good in politics. Roshan Baig was suspended by the party (Congress), Siddaramaiah would have done the same to me if I was in Congress.”

Earlier this month, announcing his decision to step down, Vishwanath had trained his guns on Siddaramaiah. He had said he was unhappy at not being a part of the coalition’s coordination committee headed by the senior Congress leader. “The state presidents of the two alliance partners were not in the Coordination Committee,” he said.

The one-year-old JDS-Congress coalition in the state had tied up for the national elections too, however, the two parties managed to win only one seat each while the BJP managed to clinch 25 seats.