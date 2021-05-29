New Delhi: In light of the large-scale sufferings caused during the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka government on Saturday announced the Bal Seva Scheme introducing a slew of measures for children’s education, career including giving laptops to students qualifying Class 10 who were orphaned during the pandemic. The benefits were announced in line with PM Modi’s nationwide scheme — PM-CARES For Children — for children who lost both parents amid COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Unlock to Start From June 1; National Parks, Tiger Reserves to Open For Visitors

"Our government announces Bal Seva scheme, under which Rs 3500/month financial assistance will be given to guardians/caretakers. Children not having guardians will be put in child care institutions. For quality education they'll be admitted to model residential schools," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced.

"For children who finished standard 10, a free laptop/tab will be given for higher/vocational education. For girls who are 21 years of age, Rs 1 Lakh will be given for marriage, higher education, and self-employment. For a child's overall development, mentorship will be given," Yediyurappa added.

Several other states including Haryana and Assam have announced welfare schemes for children who have suffered personal losses during the pandemic. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured free education and a corpus of Rs 10 lakh to children who have lost both parents during the coronavirus crisis when they turn 18 for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education.