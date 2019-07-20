New Delhi: The Karnataka Assembly is now scheduled to reconvene on Monday for the debate to conclude on the confidence motion moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove a majority.

Karnataka chief minister on Friday missed the second deadline of 6 p.m. set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove the Congress-JD(S)coalition government’s majority in the Assembly.

“As the debate on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister on Thursday did not conclude in the Assembly, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar could not conduct the floor test by the 6 p.m. deadline set by the Governor for the second time,” an official told the media.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW IN 10 POINTS

BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP MLAs staged an overnight dharna on Thursday at the Vidhan Soudha, demanding a floor test be held soon.

Following which, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove a majority of the government on the floor of the House by 1:30 PM Friday.

Foretelling the day’s development, ex-Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa told the media, “Mostly today (Friday) will be the end of Congress-JDS governments misrule… the Chief Minister will make his farewell speech, we will patiently hear it.”

Addressing the House, Kumaraswamy said, “After 14 months (in power), we have come to the final stage.” He added, “Let’s have a discussion. You can still form the government. Nothing urgent. You can do it on Monday or Tuesday also. I am not going to misuse power.”

Governor Vajubhai Vala’s deadline ends. He then sends a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove the majority before 6 PM on Friday.

Next, Kumaraswamy moves the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its July 17 order which permitted 15 rebel MLAs to opt-out of the House and said the Governor was interfering in the conduct of the trust vote. He contended that as a consequence of the apex court’s interfering with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the Governor was interfering in the conduct of the trust vote and dictating terms to the Assembly.

“I leave the decision on the floor test to you. It won’t be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor,” Kumaraswamy tells the Speaker.

“I want to inform the Supreme Court, people and the House that no MLA has given me letter seeking protection and I don’t know if they’ve written to the government,” Says Speaker KR Ramesh.

“We respect you, Speaker sir. Governor’s last letter said the vote should finish today. People on our side will sit peacefully till late in the night. Let it take however long it takes and it’ll also mean that we can respect Governor’s direction,” says BS Yeddyurappa in the Assembly.