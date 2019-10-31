New Delhi: With just one and half months left for the bypolls in Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday released the list of its candidates with Bhimmanna Naik contesting from Yellapur constituency, BH Bannikodfrom Hirekerpur and KB Koliwad from Ranibennur.

As per the list, M Anjanappa will contest from Chikkaballapur, M Narayanaswamy from KR Pura, M Shivaraj from Mahalakshmi Layout, Padmavathi Suresh from Hosakote and HP Manjunath from Hunsur constituency.

Congress releases list of 8 candidates for the by-elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/EPgxadoeMt — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

The development comes as the Election Commission on September 27 announced that the bypolls for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

“December 5, is the date on which polls start and December 11 is the date before which the elections shall be completed,” the poll body said.

As per the EC notification, the poll for 15 Assembly constituencies will be held from 7am to 6pm. The constituencies that will go to polls include Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K.R. Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.

As per the EC order, candidates can submit their nominations from November 11 till November 18. “November 19 has been finalised as the date for the scrutiny of nominations and November 21 as the last date for withdrawal of nominations,” the EC said in a statement.

The decision to deferred the bypolls came during the hearing in the Supreme Court when the EC told the three-judge bench that it would defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on 17 disqualified MLAs, who were seeking interim relief to contest the by-polls.

As per the earlier order, the bypolls were supposed to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24 along with the Maharahstra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on October 22 said his party is going to contest the assembly bypolls on its own and will not go for an alliance with any other party at the moment. “We are going to contest on our own. There is no question of any alliance with anybody,” Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement assumes significance as last month he had also said that his party will not make an alliance with the Congress if a mid-term poll happens in the state. Reports suggest that he was earlier open to making an alliance with the Congress. The leaders of both parties have also been non-committal over the alliance after the fall of the coalition government recently.

(With inputs from ANI)