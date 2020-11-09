Bengaluru: The results of the bypolls to two crucial assembly constituencies in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and Sira in Tumakuru district will be declared on Tuesday. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JD-S in Karnataka are bracing up for the vote count will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday and the results are expected to be announced by the afternoon. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls: Voting Underway At RR Nagar, Sira

The results to four Council segments where by-elections were held on November 3 and October 28 to fill vacancies caused for various reasons will also be declared on November 10. Also Read - Karnataka's Bypolls To Re-Elect Legislators On Two Seats To Be Held On Nov 3

An Election Commission official told IANS, “Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes in RR Nagar (Rajarajeshwarinagar) assembly seat in southwest Bengaluru and Sira assembly seat in Tumakuru district where the by-elections were held on November 3.” Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Registers Thumping Victory by Winning 12 Out of 15 Seats, Congress Bags 2

A record 82.31 per cent voting was registered in Sira while it was only 45.24 per cent polling in RR Nagar.

Biennial elections for 4 Council seats were held on October 28 in the Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers, Bangalore Teachers and Karnataka South-East Graduates constituencies.

In West Graduates, 70.11 per cent voting was recorded, followed by 75 per cent in South-East Graduates, 73.32 per cent in North-East Teachers and 66 per cent in Bangalore Teachers.

“Counting for West Graduates is at Dharwad in the state’s northwest region, North-East Teachers at Kalaburagi in the state’s northern region, Bangalore Teachers and North-East Teachers in Bengaluru,” said the official.

Though 16 were in fray in RR Nagar and 15 in Sira, the main contest in both the seats is triangular, as BJP, Congress and JD-S fielded candidates against each other.

The death of Sira MLA B Satyanarayana, who was from the JD(S) and resignation of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year, led to the by-elections.

In RR Nagar, the BJP has fielded former Congress MLA Munirathna as its candidate whereas the Congress has given ticket to H Kusuma, wife of former IAS officer late D K Ravi in the seat traditionally held by the party. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has chosen V Krishnamurthy for the seat.

In Sira, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded radiologist Dr Rakesh Gowda, former minister T B Jayachandra and former (JD-S) MLA B Satyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma respectively.