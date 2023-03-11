Home

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: People with Disability, Senior Citizens to Get Vote-from-home Option

Remote Voting Machine

Bengaluru: With Karnataka elections around the corner, the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday announced that all senior citizens above 80 and people with disability will get a vote-from-home option in the polls. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24.

“The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is till May 24, 2023. So, the new Assembly has to be in place, and elections have to be completed before that,” said Kumar.

Kumar further said that form 12D will be available within five days of the notification so that any 80 plus or PwD voter, desirous of voting from home, can be facilitated.

“For the first time, we are going to provide in Karnataka the facility to all 80 plus and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, if they so desire, to vote even from their homes. There is a form 12D which will be available within five days of the notification so that any 80 plus or PwD voter, desirous of voting from home, can be facilitated,” the CEC added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

The three-member Election Commission of India is on a three-day visit to Karnataka to review preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel are in Bengaluru to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka, the ECI had said in a tweet.

(With ANI Inputs)

