New Delhi: The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is all set to begin from Thursday. It is expected to be stormy as the opposition Congress and JD(S) are likely to target the BJP government over a number of issues start with flood relief.

On Wednesday, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state has imposed restrictions on media coverage during the winter session of the assembly. The state government has allowed correspondents but has imposed ban on cameras of private news channels inside the Assembly.

The three-day winter session of the assembly is expected to primarily focus on discussion on the budget and its passage, but the Opposition has geared up to take on the government over flood relief and drought issues in several parts of the state.

“We are ready to discuss and debate on any issue pertaining to flood relief works and financial aid to the affected people from the central government,” a BJP spokesman told IANS.

Generally, the 10-day winter session of the Assembly is held in November or December every year at Belagavi, but this time the state government has decided to cancel it as the northwest districts are reeling under the aftermath of floods.

Earlier, the state government had decided to hold the assembly session from October 14 to 26, but it was subsequently rescheduled after the announcement of by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday appointed Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister S R Patil in Legislative Council.

“Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and S R Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

“The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee,” the party statement further said.