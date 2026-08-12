Karnataka Bandh 2026: Will buses, cabs, schools And shops remain open on August 13? Check what will remain closed

Karnataka is set to observe a 12-hour bandh on August 13 as Kannada activist groups protest over the Cauvery water dispute. The shutdown, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, also focuses on long-pending projects including Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri.

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Farmers, led by farmers' association leader Ayya Kannu, stage a protest by burying themselves in sand on the banks of the Cauvery River, demanding the immediate release of Cauvery water for irrigation in Tiruchirappalli. ANI

Karnataka bandh 2026: Kannada activists have announced a state bandh on Thursday (August 13) in connection with the protests around the Cauvery water dispute. A 12-hour shutdown has been called by pro-Kannada groups from 6 am to 6 pm, with demands including stronger measures on the Cauvery water dispute and movement on projects like Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri.

What are Kannada organisations protesting?

The bandh on August 13 has been called over Karnataka’s long-standing water disputes with neighbouring states, with the Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects at the centre of the demands. Nagaraj said over 2,000 pro-Kannada organisations have supported the shutdown so far, and the figure could cross 3,000 by August 13.

Also Read | DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over ‘Trisha’ chant remark at Cauvery protest

According to the organisers, Attibele was selected for Monday’s protest as it is an important gateway between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with a high volume of passenger and goods vehicles passing through the area.

What will be affected?

Public transport, local traffic, and commercial markets may see some disruption to normal way. Buses, auto-rickshaws, and cabs may face disruptions, delays, or localised halting. Meanwhile, heavy vehicle movement and passenger transit, particularly around border points like the Attibele border, will experience delays and traffic diversions. Along with this, Standalone shops, commercial markets, and hotels in certain areas may remain shut or pull down shutters temporarily.

What will remain unaffected?

Hospitals and pharmacies are expected to continue operating despite the bandh. Schools are also likely to remain open after the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools reversed its earlier decision to call for a closure. Normal traffic movement continues across Bengaluru and other districts, with the larger bandh scheduled for August 13. Those travelling within the city or using routes that do not pass through Attibele are unlikely to face significant inconvenience from Monday’s protest.

Also Read | What is the Mekedatu project? Why Tamil Nadu is opposing the dam proposal on Cauvery River

What will happen on August 13?

Vatal Nagaraj has called for a Karnataka-wide shutdown on August 13, seeking support from various sectors. He has asked hotel owners in Bengaluru and Mysuru to shut their establishments during the bandh. Nagaraj also said protests could be stepped up if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Joseph does not extend support to the Mekedatu reservoir project.