Karnataka Bandh On Sept 29, All Districts To Come To A Standstill; See Timings And List Of What’s Open What’s Closed

After a 'successful' Bengaluru Bandh on September 26, the activists protesting against the state govt's stand on the Cauvery River Dispute, are looking towards a state-wide protest- Karnataka Bandh on Friday, September 29. Take a look at the Karnataka Bandh Timings and List of What's Open and What's Not..

Karnataka Bandh (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian state of Karnataka has been in the news as the farmers’ organisations and activists there have been actively protesting against the stand of the Karnataka Government to allocate water of River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, as ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority when Supreme Court refused to interfere. For this, a city-wide protest, Bengaluru Bandh was organised in the state capital which was deemed as a ‘success’ by the protestors. For this, multiple public services were disrupted and schools and colleges had also been shut for the day. Following this protest, another ‘bandh’ has been called for, on Friday, September 29 and that is a state-wide protest, Karnataka Bandh. Read further to find out the Karnataka Bandh Timings, Districts Affected and What’s Open and What’s Closed in the state on the day of the protest..

Karnataka Bandh: Date, Timings

As mentioned earlier, Karnataka Bandh has been called for, by leaders of certain pro-Kannada organisation including Vatal Nagaraj, head of Kannada Chaluvali. This will be the week’s second protest in the state and will be staged on Friday, September 29 2023. The timings for the Bandh have not been revealed but it is assumed that like Bengaluru Bandh, this will also go on from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Karntaka Bandh On Sept 29: Which Areas Will Be Affected?

The name of the protest ‘Karnataka Bandh’ in itself suggests the areas that will be affected. According to the head of Kannada Chauvali and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj, they will ‘not turn back’ from this protest and it will be supported by everyone. In a press conference, Vatal Nagaraj said, “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhawan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh.” He has stressed on the fact that it be a ‘Sampoorna Karnataka Bandh’ and all districts of the state will be on shutdown mode.

Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges Will Be Open Or Closed?

An important question with respect to the Karnataka Bandh is whether the schools and colleges of the state will remain open or closed. Bangalore University has confirmed that their Annual Convocation, which was scheduled for Friday, Sept 29, has been postponed. However, the university has not yet given a new date for the event. All educational institutions had been closed for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 but till now, an official notice regarding Friday has not been released. Students and parents have been advised to wait for an official circular or order regarding a holiday on Sept 29.

Karnataka Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Closed

From taxis, buses and auto rickshaws to malls, shops and restaurants, take a look at the What’s Open What’s Closed List for Karnataka Bandh, as of now..

Ola Uber Services Unavailable In Bengaluru On Sept 29: A lot of organisations including the Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association had withdrawn their support from Bengaluru Bandh at the last moment and had said that they will support the Karnataka Bandh on Friday. Therefore, Ola and Uber Services across the state will remain shut on September 29.

Will Restaurants, Hotels Be Open In Bengaluru On Sept 29: Another organisation that had withdrawn its support from Bengaluru Bandh, was the Hotels’ Association. They will also be participating and supporting the Karnataka Bandh and so, hotels and restaurants are most likely to remain shut on September 29.

Movie Theatres, Malls Open Or Closed In Bengaluru On Friday: There has not been any update regarding the movie theatres, malls and other shops in the state. It is expected that these setups will also remain closed on the day of Karnataka Bandh.

National Highways Closed On Karnataka Bandh: It has already been told by the activists that National Highways will be blocked by them on September 29 as part of Karnataka Bandh. The protest will also affect the Airport and travel plans of passengers may be disrupted.

Essential Services To Remain Open On Karnataka Bandh: Medical shops, hospitals and other essential services are expected to remain open at the time of Karnataka Bandh so that the citizens do not face problems.

Banks Closed or Open On September 29: Till now, there has been no information regarding the closure of banks and ATMs.

