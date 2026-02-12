Home

News

Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE: Auto, Taxi drivers to join protest; private offices and online delivery platforms likely to...

live

Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE: Auto, Taxi drivers to join protest; private offices and online delivery platforms likely to…

In Karnataka, several services across the state are likely to be affected due to the bandh. The primary demand of the protest is the rollback of the Centre’s 4 new labour codes.

Bharat Bandh February 12: What To Expect And Which Services Will Remain Open During Strike? Details Here

Karnataka Bandh Today: A nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions today. Owing to the Bharat Bandh, banks, buses, government offices, and some industries may see disruptions, especially in Kerala and Odisha, where unions tend to mobilise in large numbers. Meanwhile, essential services like hospitals and ambulance operations will be exempted. The strike has been announced in protest against labour reforms and other economic policies that unions say weaken workers’ protections. In Karnataka, several services across the state are likely to be affected due to the bandh. The primary demand of the protest is the rollback of the Centre’s 4 new labour codes. Backed by farmer groups and Left parties, the Bharat Bandh could significantly disrupt banking, transport and other routine services across Karnataka.

Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE:

.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.