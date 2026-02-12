  • Home
Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE: Auto, Taxi drivers to join protest; private offices and online delivery platforms likely to…

In Karnataka, several services across the state are likely to be affected due to the bandh. The primary demand of the protest is the rollback of the Centre’s 4 new labour codes.

Published date india.com Published: February 12, 2026 10:36 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Karnataka Bandh Today: A nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions today. Owing to the Bharat Bandh, banks, buses, government offices, and some industries may see disruptions, especially in Kerala and Odisha, where unions tend to mobilise in large numbers. Meanwhile, essential services like hospitals and ambulance operations will be exempted. The strike has been announced in protest against labour reforms and other economic policies that unions say weaken workers’ protections. In Karnataka, several services across the state are likely to be affected due to the bandh. The primary demand of the protest is the rollback of the Centre’s 4 new labour codes. Backed by farmer groups and Left parties, the Bharat Bandh could significantly disrupt banking, transport and other routine services across Karnataka.

Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Feb 12, 2026 11:07 AM IST

    Schools remain open in these states: According to the latest information, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu will remain open.

  • Feb 12, 2026 11:03 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE: Hospitals, ambulances and emergency care services will function. Pharmacies and medical stores will remain open.

  • Feb 12, 2026 10:56 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh: Markets, fuel stations and industrial units could close in some areas. Traffic congestion is expected across Bengaluru as protesters gather at key junctions.

  • Feb 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh: Backed by farmer groups and Left parties, the Bharat Bandh could significantly disrupt banking, transport and other routine services across Karnataka.

  • Feb 12, 2026 10:49 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh LIVE: A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Self Employed Women’s Association, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Labour Progressive Federation and United Trade Union Congress, has called for the strike on Thursday.

  • Feb 12, 2026 10:39 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh: Markets, shops and restaurants may also remain shut. Airports are expected to function as usual, though travellers are advised to allow extra time in view of potential traffic congestion.

  • Feb 12, 2026 10:39 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh: The bandh is likely to disrupt public transport, with possible roadblocks affecting buses, taxis and local trains.

