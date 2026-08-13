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Live Karnataka Bandh: Are schools, colleges and KSRTC buses functioning normally despite shutdown call? Bengaluru City Police appeal for calm

The Bengaluru City Police stated that they fully respect citizens' democratic right to protest peacefully within the law. At the same time, police said it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily activities without obstruction.

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Karnataka Bandh: Image for representational purposes only (AI Image)

Karnataka bandh LIVE updates: Schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies, and public transport are currently operating normally in Karnataka amid the bandh call given by several Kanada organisations over the Cauvery water-sharing row. The Bengaluru City Police, on the other hand, have appealed for calm and cooperation. In a press note issued, the Commissioner of Police said several organisations have called for the bandh, while other organisations have informed police that they are not supporting it.

The Bengaluru City Police stated that they fully respect citizens’ democratic right to protest peacefully within the law. At the same time, police said it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily activities without obstruction. “All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city,” the note said.

According to the reports, sporadic protests by farmers and Kannada organisations in Karnataka broke out against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order directing the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12.

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