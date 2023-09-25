Home

Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada Organisations Call For Day-Long Strike On Sept 29 As Part Of Cauvery Dispute Protest

As part of the Cauvery River Dispute, a call for Karnataka Bandh on September 29 has been made after the call for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26, 2023. Take a look at the list of what's open and what's closed in Bengaluru on Bandh days..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: Recently, the Supreme Court of India refused to interfere with the order pronounced by Cauvery Water Management Authority regarding the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu’s dispute over River Cauvery. The decision by the authority to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu was agreed to, by the Karnataka government. This stand of the government was not taken well by the farmers’ organisations and pro-Kannada activists who have called for a Bengaluru Bandh to make sure their demands are heard by the government. A call for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26, 2023 has already been made and now, a group of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a second day-long protest, Karnataka Bandh in the same week, on September 29. Know more details..

Karnataka Bandh Call By Pro-Kannada Organisations

As mentioned earlier, the pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh on September 29, 2023 as part of their protest against the State Government’s decision to release the water of River Cauvery for Tamil Nadu. This call for Karnataka Bandh comes after the Bengaluru Bandh call for September 26. More details regarding the same are awaited.

Bengaluru Bandh On September 26

Farmer activists and pro-Kannada Organisations have called for a ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Public transport is expected to be disrupted and Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the farmers’ leader has also appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies and the Film Chamber to declare a holiday on that day and cooperate with them. He has said that a protest march will be staged from Town Hall at 11:00 AM and will go on to the Mysuru Bank Circle, demand to organise a special assembly session has been made to the state government and opposition parties have extended their support for the same. Many public services will be disrupted but the essential services will continue in the city including medical facilities and buses ferrying students for examinations; schools have also not yet confirmed whether they will shut down as part of protest or not.

About The Cauvery Dispute

Supreme Court, on September 21, refused to interfere with the order by Cauvery Water Management Authority to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. On September 22, Karnataka Cabinet gave their nod for the same and decided to release the water to Tamil Nadu till September 26 and also start simultaneously, with their Mekedatu Project which was opposed by TN. Following this decision of the government, there have been several protests in the state; Mandya Bandh also happened on September 23, 2023.

