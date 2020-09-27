New Delhi: Various farmers’ organisation supported by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) have called a state-wide bandh on Monday to protest against the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the B S Yediyurappa government. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Into Trouble: Lawyer Files Complaint Against Actor Over Anti-Farmer Tweet

Here are top 10 points from this big story:

1) In Bengaluru, a protest march has been planned from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle against the "anti farmer" legislations

2) With some goods transporters, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers announcing their support to the bandh, their services are likely to be hit.

3) Also, private bus services also may be affected. However, state owned public transport bus and metro services are likely to operate normally.

4) Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also the incharge of transport department, has clarified that, services of all the four state road transport corporations and even the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be available, and the Police Department has been requested to provide additional security.

5) However, some protesting organisations including, pro- Kannada outfits, have said that they will try to stop bus services and will also organise a “rail roko”.

6) Warning of stern action against any forcible enforcement of the bandh, the state government has said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no disruption to the normal functioning of its offices, hospitals, shops and establishments and maintaining services of taxis and buses.

7) Police said they have made elaborate security measures to see to that no untoward incident occurred.According to the farmers’ organisations, they will hold protests across the state during the bandh.

8) The Karnataka government has defended the bills, saying the measures had been brought with an intention to give freedom to the farmers for selling their produce in any part of the state or country.

9) While the amendments to land reform act liberalises farmland ownership, the APMC amendment bill curtails the powers of local Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and allows private individuals to start agricultural trading, if they hold a permanent account number (PAN).

10) Despite the stiff opposition from the opposition parties, especially Congress, the Yediyurappa administration was successful in getting the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

