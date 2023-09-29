Karnataka Bandh On Sept 29: School Holiday Confirmed; Complete List Of What’s Open And What’s Closed

The organisers said that the bandh is for the entire state and they will try to shut highways, rail services, airports and toll gates.

Bengaluru: Kannada activists protest against Karnataka Government over the issue of releasing water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: ‘Kannada Okkuta,’ an umbrella body of various pro-Kannada organisations, have called for a Karnataka bandh on demanding the state government to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. This will be the third bandh that took place in the city in less than 20 days. The first one was on which was called by Private Transport Unions. The second was on , observed by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee with the support of various organisations. The city is observing the third one on .

There will be a massive protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom Park in the city, in which people from all walks of life are likely to participate, the organisers said. They have said that the bandh is for the entire Karnataka and that they will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports.

Complete Karnataka Bandh on September 29: What will be open, What will be closed?

What all is open?

All the emergency services will be operational. Apart from that, the following are likely to remain open:

Namma Metro

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Government offices

Good services

Banks

What is closed?

Private taxis: All private taxis and autos are expected to shut down services as Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has backed up the bandh as of now.

Schools and colleges have declared holidays and extended ‘moral support’ to those protesting against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Shops, Malls and street vendors will be closed.

Movie theatres and multiplexes are expected to be closed as the Film industry has backed the protest as of now.

All hotels and restaurants likely to get affected.

Airport are expected to be blocked by protesters.

National highways are likely to be blocked by protesters.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended support for the state bandh and will likely shut down its services. The Congress government in the state on September 27 said it would be approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s direction to issue 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15.

