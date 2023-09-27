Home

Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada Groups ‘Challenge’ State Government Ahead Of September 29 Protest

Karnataka Bandh on 29th September 2023 will be a 'serious' protest acccording to the Pro-Kannada groups who have also 'warned/challenged' the state government to crack down the activists ahead of the state-wide bandh on Friday..

Activists During Protest In Karnataka (ANI)

New Delhi: After a ‘successful’ Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 2023, several pro-Kannada Groups are now getting ready for a bigger state-wide protest, ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Friday, September 29. As a mark of protest against the government’s stand to release water of River Cauvery for Tamil Nadu according to Cauvery Water Management Authority. As mentioned earlier, this protest has been called for, by several farmer activists and Pro-Kannada organisations. Several organisations, who withdrew support from the Bengaluru Bandh, have given their word to support the Karnataka Bandh. Now, the Pro-Kannada groups have thrown an open challenge to the state government and have also given them a warning with respect to the Karnataka Bandh on Sept 29..

Pro-Kannada Groups Challenge Govt Ahead Of Karnataka Bandh

Pro-Kannada Activist, former MLA and leader of head of Kannada Chauvali, Vatal Nagaraj has warned the government in a press conference that the protest is going to be big and serious; he said, “Friday’s all-Karnataka Bandh will be a serious protest.” Apart from this, the pro-Kannada groups have also challenged the State Government to crack down on their activists as a huge number of people will be participating in the Bandh on Friday.

Karnataka Government Warned By Activist Vatal Nagaraj

Vatal Nagaraj has also said, ‘As many as 2,000 organisations will take part in the protests. All sectors, including the film industry, manufacturing industry, hotels, transport- even airport employees- have pledged their support for Friday’s Bandh.” The government had deployed 50,000 personnel during Bengaluru Bandh and on that, Vatal Nagaraj has said that regardless of the force deployed by the government, more than a lakh activists will participate in the protest.

Karnataka Bandh: What Restrictions Will Be Imposed?

Bangalore University has confirmed that their Annual Convocation, which was scheduled for Friday, Sept 29, has been postponed. However, the university has not yet given a new date for the event. All educational institutions had been closed for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 but till now, an official notice regarding Friday has not been released. National highways, airports, malls and shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges are also expected to be shut; massively disrupting public services.

BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government

The Cauvery Water Dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has been a topic of discussion across the country and many political parties are also supporting the protests against the Karnataka Government. These political parties include Bhartiya Janata Party also, who has been protesting today, against the state govt’s stand on the issue.

A video of BJP leaders holding protest against the Karnataka government over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru can be seen here.

