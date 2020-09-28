New Delhi: Police have detained workers of Congress, JD(S) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who were protesting against against farm laws, amendments to APMC and labour laws in Madikeri of Kodagu district in Karnataka. Notably, a number of social and political outfits took to streets on Monday to protest against two important amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly despite strong objection by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress and JD(S). Also Read - Tractor Set on Fire at India Gate in Delhi Amid Protests Against Farm Bills, 5 Persons From Punjab Detained

The amendment to the KLR Act lifts restrictions on purchasing agricultural land and enables any individual to purchase it. Earlier, the law permitted only the farmers to purchase agricultural land in the state. The repeal of certain provisions in the APMC Act through an amendment allows private players to directly purchase agriculture produce from farmers, which was prohibited earlier.

The protesters have claimed that these laws will ruin the agriculture sector as people with moneybags will purchase agricultural land to convert their black money into white and turn agriculture land into real estate business.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress protests against govt at party office. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, state in-charge Randeep Surjewala & Siddaramaiah present. Karnataka is observing a bandh today, against Farm laws, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/xaU9MXPIda — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, addressing a presser, CM BS Yediyurappa claimed that he had spoken to leaders of farmers associations at Vidhana Soudha, a few days back, but they were not willing to discuss the amendment.

“They have already decided to protest. Being a farmer’s son, I am on the farmers’ side. These amendments have been brought after long discussions”, said Yediyurappa.

He added, “It’s my crop, my right. They can sell agricultural produce anywhere in India. We haven’t closed doors of APMC, you can sell it at APMC or wherever you can get a fair price. I request farmers, wait for another 6 months or a year. You’ll get to know how it’ll help you.”

On the other hand, the protests are being staged at important locations in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ballari, Raichur, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad and Davangere among others.