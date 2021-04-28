Bengaluru: Karnataka reported an all-time high of 39,047 Coronavirus cases, and 229 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of which, 22,596 cases came to light from its capital city Bengaluru alone. A total of 11,833 recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state stand at 14.39 lakh while total fatalities have gone up to 15,036. Also Read - Karnataka COVID Restrictions: BMTC To Operate 150 Essential Ordinary Services on 95 Routes For Govt Employees

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections. “The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it’s an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka is under a 14-day lockdown to contain COVID-19. The decision to impose the lockdown with exemptions for essential services, transport of goods, and scheduled travel by train or plane was taken at a state cabinet meeting on April 26. Read Full List of Restrictions Here

Roads in urban areas wore a deserted look while the bustling markets fell silent as the lockdown came into force on Tuesday night.

The government has allowed sale of essential goods and continuity of essential services. It has allowed the sale of essential products such as vegetables, grocery, milk supply, medical stores and hospitals to operate. These measures have been taken after the daily COVID cases in the state climbed to more than 30,000. The state has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.