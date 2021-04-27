Karnataka Lockdown News: A strict 14-day lockdown has been imposed in Karnataka starting 9 pm tonight till May 12 to cut the chain of COVID-19 transmission amid the raging second wave of Covid-19. The decision to impose the lockdown with exemptions for essential services, transport of goods, and scheduled travel by train or plane was taken at a state cabinet meeting yesterday. “Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. If things don’t come under control in two weeks, continuing it (strict measures) may become inevitable. People will have to cooperate,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said after a three-hour-long meeting. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Announces Free Vaccine For All Between 18-45 Years

The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has also issued stringent guidelines for the 2-week shutdown. “The guidelines, which are meant to break the chain of Covid transmission across the state, will come into effect from 9 p.m. on April 27 and will be in force till 6 a.m. on May 12,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order. The night curfew, which is already in place now between 9 pm to 6 am, would continue.

Karnataka Lockdown: Full List of Restrictions