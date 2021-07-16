Bengaluru: Reacting to the reports which claimed that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to further relax lockdown restrictions, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta clearly asserted that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at one go. Talking to reporters, Gupta said that ‘Unlock 4’ will be announced soon and curbs will be eased in a phased manner. He informed that the government is reviewing the current scenario and will take a conscious decision, keeping the health of the public in mind.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Belagavi District Enhances Restrictions at Inter-State Border Points | Check Here Why

Earlier reports had claimed that the state might lift night curfew and reopen pubs from July 19 following the dip in corona cases. Moreover, it was reported that government might also give go-ahead to the opening of multiplexes and theatres with limited capacity. Notably, officials in the chief minister’s office had asserted that CM Yediyurappa has responded positively to the request mall owners who had demanded permission to resume business. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Govt Decides Not To Conduct Zilla/Taluk Panchayat Elections Till December 2021 Due To Covid

Meanwhile, speaking about the possible third wave of corona, BBMP commissioner said that that the government should make sure that most people are vaccinated. “The target is to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population in Bengaluru with at least one dose by July-end. So far, 1.80 lakh college students and staffers have been inoculated,” The New Indian Express quoted the official as saying. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Western Railways To Resume 6 Suburban Trains From Today | Full List Here

Next Six Weeks Crucial For State

Though the number of cases has dropped, the second wave is not over yet, Dr MK Sudarshan, chairperson, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee told Times of India. He noted that next six weeks are crucial to bring down the daily positivity rate.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka, in the last 24 hours reported 1,977 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037. The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121.

Out of the 1,977 new cases, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 501 being discharged and 10 dead. The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.