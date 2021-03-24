Karnataka News: Even as Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Karnataka, the B. S. Yediyurappa-led government has no plans to shut down educational institutions. The decision has been made in the keeping in mind the approaching exams. Regular offline classes for college students would continue in Karnataka and semester examinations held as per the time table of universities, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru? Check Civic Body Chief Warning Amid Rising Corona Cases

“We discussed the possible impact of the second wave of Covid-19 on the academic activities. The same would be communicated to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,” he said without further elaboration. Narayan said it was decided offline classes will continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19.

Regular classes in colleges in the state had resumed in November last year after the institutions remained shut for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic. After chairing a meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in view of recent spurt in fresh cases in the state, Narayan said it was decided offline classes will continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.73 lakh and the toll to 12,449, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases. Out of the 2,010 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1,280 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 677 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,73,657 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,449 deaths and 9,45,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Among the five deaths reported on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for three and Hassan and Kalaburagi, one each.