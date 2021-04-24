Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported its biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases at 29,438 infections, taking the total tally in the state to cross the 13-lakh mark. With 208 deaths in 24 hours, the total fatalities rose to 14,283, the health department said. The state has now 2,34,483 active cases including 1,280 in the ICU. Capital Bengaluru did not fare any better as the city too reported a massive surge in Coronavirus cases with over 17,000 new infections within 24 hours. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Issues Revised Curfew Guidelines, Traders Call it 'Partial Lockdown' | Complete List of What's Allowed, What's Shut on Weekdays

Bengaluru accounted for 149 deaths and 1,62,171 active cases. As many as 4,646 patients were discharged on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin, 10,55,612 people were discharged cumulatively including 9,058 today in the state.

Tumakuru reported 1,559 infections and three fatalities, while 823 cases were recorded in Hassan, 791 in Kalaburagi, 731 in Ballari, 688 in Mandya, 684 in Bengaluru Rural, 536 in Mysuru, 517 in Dakshina Kannada, 506 in Chikkaballapura and 497 in Raichur.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

The department said eight fatalities were reported in Kalaburagi, six in Kolar, five in Dharwad, four in Mysuru, three each in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Mandya and Shivamogga, two each in Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru reported one fatality each.

Covid advisory panel recommends stringent restrictions in Karnataka

The Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on Covid- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain. The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave COVID in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits.