Bengaluru: The NCB on Saturday busted yet another international narcotic smuggling racket, seizing a drugs consignment bound for Australia. Following a tipoff, the Narcotic Control Bureau team led by Amit Ghawate, seized around 3 kg of white-colored crystalline substance worth crores in Bengaluru. The white coloured substance seized is believed to be pseudoephedrine, the sale of which is banned in India.Also Read - Wrong, Unjustified: Aryan Khan Tells Court NCB 'Misinterpreting' WhatsApp Chats to Implicate Him in Drugs Case

Speaking to reporters, officials said that the Australia-bound consignment was hidden in three lehengas. As per the reports of NDTV, the parcel was booked from Andhra Pradesh’s Narasapuram. During the investigation, officials found that the accused, a Chennai resident used fake documents to send the parcel. He has been taken into custody, police said. Also Read - Ananya Panday Questioned by NCB in Drugs Case Related to Aryan Khan | Highlights From Day 2

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported when the NCB had seized a drugs consignment from Hyderabad bound for Australia via Mumbai. “The contraband has been seized in Andheri… around 4.60 kg of ephedrine, which was sourced from Hyderabad. It was intended to be smuggled to Australia via Mumbai,” NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said. Also Read - Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Indore; Passenger Declared Dead At Hospital

Based on a tipoff, the NCB teams found the contraband hidden inside three mattresses, packed in a carton, in the form of a parcel.According to the NCB, ephedrine has a chemical structure similar to amphetamines and it can be used to create methamphetamine, which makes it a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.

In India, ephedrine falls under the Section 9A of he NDPS Act, 1985 and is a Table-I precursor under the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, making it an illegal narcotic drug.