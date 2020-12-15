New Delhi: A massive ruckus broke inside the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday after Congress MLCs forcibly evict the Deputy chairman, SL Dharme Gowda (JDS MLC), from his seat, saying it was unconstitutional of him to occupy the chair. A high-octane drama was witnessed after Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the House. Later, the house marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Also Read - 100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Terminated by US Court

Reacting over it, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said, “BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. It is unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting.”

Hitting back at the Congress leaders, BJP’s Lehar Singh Siroya said few MLCs behaved like goons. “We’ve never seen such a shameful day in our council’s history. I’m feeling ashamed.” The Karnataka Legislative Council was called for a day-long session today as the ruling BJP had petitioned state Governor Vajubhai Vala to direct Council Chairman Pratapachandra Shetty to reconvene the winter session, which he abruptly adjourned ‘sine die’ on December 12, taking the treasury benches by surprise. Though the week-long winter session of the state legislature was to be held from December 7-15, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Kageri Hegde adjourned the lower House on December 10 at the behest of the members, who wanted to be in their constituencies ahead of the local body elections on December 22-27.

The Council was also expected to take up the no-confidence motion the BJP has moved against Shetty, a Congress legislator, as the ruling party commands majority in the 75-member Upper House.