Bengaluru: Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state government on Sunday announced that only five people will be permitted to attend cremation or funeral. The government had initially allowed 20 attendees to attend the funeral. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines as Cases Surge, Religious Gathering Banned, Wedding Guest Limit Capped | Full Directives

The Karnataka government had on April 2o issued a new set of guidelines, imposing night curfew in the state from April 21, and a complete curfew during weekends. “Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar had said.

Karnataka-CII task force soon

Meanwhile, Karnataka is setting up a task force with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to jointly fight the Covid surge in the state, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said. “We are setting up a task force with CII to jointly fight the pandemic by augmenting medical infrastructure, including opening a call centre and modular ICUs to treat serious Covid cases,” said Sudhakar in a statement after a virtual meeting with captains of the industry on Saturday.

With state Health Department officials and the CII’s state unit representatives as its members, the task force will help the state on using technology to source medicines, medical equipment, among other things.

Lockdown in Karnataka Soon?

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government may take some strict decisions, including the implementation of lockdown. If reports are to be believed, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at the state Cabinet meeting on April 26, will be seeking opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions. The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to the citizens.

Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka

According to the state health bulletin, a record 29,438 new cases were reported from across the state on Saturday, including 17,342 in Bengaluru. Of 209 lives lost to the infection on Saturday, 149 were from Bengaluru.