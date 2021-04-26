Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday imposed a 14-day curfew in the state. The lockdown will begin on Tuesday night at 9 PM. “COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days”, announced CM Yediyurappa after a Cabinet meeting today. This comes after Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 29,438 cases on Saturday. Cumulatively 13,39,201 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 14,426 deaths and 10,62,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown in Karnataka For 2 Weeks Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

