Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has clearly stated that it might decide on reimplementing “lockdown-like” curbs across the days on all of the week. Notably, the state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am, wherein a decision regarding the imposition of statewide lockdown is expected to be taken. “Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not,” Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said. Also Read - Demand to Impose Complete Lockdown in Karnataka Grows Louder Amid Alarming Rise in Covid Cases. Read Details

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision. “We are not in favor of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control…we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let’s see… once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce,” he added.

The meeting comes a day after a record 34,804 new cases were registered across Karnataka, with 20,733 in Bengaluru. With the fresh spike in cases, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594. Positivity rate rose to 19.70 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.41 per cent across the state on Saturday.