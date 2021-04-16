Bengaluru: Karnataka has issued new Coronavirus guidelines in the wake of the rising Coronavirus cases. As per the new directives, more than 200 people will not be allowed in open spaces while a limit of 100 people has been capped for enclosed spaces for wedding ceremonies. The new COVID-19 guidelines bans the religious gatherings and caps political gatherings in open spaces at 200. Further, only 25 people will be allowed to attend last rites. Also Read - Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 For 2nd Time, Admitted To Hospital

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurapppa on Friday said that the night curfew in all the seven districts will continue as before and it will be reviewed only after April 20. He took the decision after chairing a review meeting to assess the Covid situation in the state at his official residence. Chief Minister Yediyurappa also asserted that there was no need for enforcing any lockdown or weekend lockdowns.

“Yes, cases have increased, I have gathered all the information. But the situation in Karnataka is completely different and should not be compared with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. There is a need for appropriate action to be taken to curb the virus in the state. We need cooperation from people also, state machinery alone is not enough to battle the dreaded virus,” he said.

At present, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal are under a night curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. till April 20. Notably, the curfew is limited to only these district headquarters but rural areas under these districts are exempted.

Karnataka today reported 14,859 new COVID-19 positive cases and 78 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state’s cumulative count stands at 11,24,509, with 1,07,315 active cases. A total of 10,03,985 have recovered from the disease in the state.