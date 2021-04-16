Bengaluru: Refuting all speculations over imposing statewide lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a review meeting to assess the coronavirus situation in the state and said there will be no lockdown in the state as of now. However, he said that the night curfew in all the seven districts will continue as before. He further added that the state government will take a call on extension of the night curfew on April 20. Also Read - Bengaluru: Existing Restrictions to Continue, Decision on Extension of Night Curfew on April 20. What Transpired in The Crucial Meet

"The night curfew will continue in 7 districts of the state. Cases have increased, we have collected all information. We will take a call on extension (of night curfew) on April 20th, till then the existing restrictions will continue," Yediyurappa said soon after holding the review meeting.

He also added that the situation in Karnataka is different and should not be compared with other states. Talking about imposing strict measures, the chief minister said that the appropriate action will be taken to curb the virus in the state.

“The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. As far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb it in the state,” Yediyurappa added.

Earlier also he had clarified that the statewide lockdown will not be imposed in the state. However, he had imposed night curfew in 7 districts of the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The seven district of Karnataka are under a night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM till April 20. Those districts include Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal. Notably, the curfew is limited to only these district centres and no rural areas come under these districts.

Karnataka on Thursday reported sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.