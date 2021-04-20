Karnataka Lockdown News Live Updates: With Karnataka reporting 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, 146 related fatalities, the state government is actively looking at extending the night curfew duration by two hours in Bengaluru and impose it on other districts. Apart from this, the Karnataka government is also looking at other options such as 10-day closure of cinema halls, bars and pubs, gyms and colleges to bring the pandemic under control in the state. However, the list of fresh restrictions, if approved by the state government at a meeting today, will come into force from April 21. Also Read - COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt Announces Lockdown From April 22, Religious Places To Remain Open | Details Here

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will hold an all-party meet on Tuesday shortly to review the COVID situation in the state and decision on imposing further restrictions in the state is expected in the meeting. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also participate in the virtual meeting from a private hospital where he is under treatment for Covid symptoms since April 16. Also Read - FACT Check: No, Modi Govt is NOT Planning to Impose Nationwide Lockdown Again. Read Details

However, there are indications that there may not be a complete lockdown with opposition to it from within the government and also from the opposition parties. Also Read - 14-Day Lockdown Inevitable in Bengaluru, Say Experts as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

“Legislators and leaders suggested to not go into lockdown as it will affect the poor. The Chief Minister, undergoing treatment (for Covid-19) at a hospital, participated in the meeting today and took note of the suggestions,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

Here are the latest updates:

3: 55PM: As corona cases are on the rise, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted by the Karnataka government has recommended extension of night curfew timings and imposing “weekend Janata curfews”.

3:50 PM: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Tuesday again confirmed that SSLC exams will be held in the state, as scheduled before, from June 21 to July 5.

3:40 PM: The Primary and Secondary Education Department in Karnataka has decided to announce summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from May 1 to June 14. Classes for the next academic year will begin on June 15.

In the meantime, a copy of guidelines imposing state-wide night curfew was circulated in the social media and whatsapp groups, but the Chief Minister’s office said no such guidelines were issued. The corona curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM, which is right now in place in seven district centres, along with Manipal, comes to an end on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said Bengaluru has emerged as an epicentre of coronavirus cases in Karnataka and there was a need to work on a war footing. “Bengaluru is the epicentre of Karnataka. If you see the total cases, at least 70 per cent are reported in Bengaluru,” he said.

Sudhakar said there will be discussion on Bengaluru and seven other districts, which have been designated as sensitive zones in view of the alarming rise in COVID cases.

Karnataka on Monday reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497. The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections today. A total of over 2,37,16,866 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,212 were tested on Monday.