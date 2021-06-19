Karnataka Lockdown News Updates: Affected by the extended lockdowns in the state, the traders in Bengaluru on Saturday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to intervene and regulates the rents for the lockdown months. Saying that several commercial establishments have been shut for the past two months due to lockdown, the traders said their business has come to a standstill and they are in a critical situation to pay rent. Also Read - Milkha Singh Cremated with Full State Honours in Chandigarh | Updates

Affected by huge losses and insistence by landlords on payment of rent in full during the lockdown months, several traders in Bengaluru had no choice but to wind up their businesses and vacate the business premises.

As the state government is all set to announce further relaxations in the state, these traders urged the Karnataka government to step in, broker a formula between tenants and landlords, and regulate rent.

Speaking to The Hindu, Suhail Yusuff, secretary, Brigade Shops and Establishments’ Association, said that nearly 30 shops on Brigade Road, including showrooms of leading multinational clothing and lifestyle brands, have been shut down over the last two months due to lockdown.

He said that the main reason is the demand by landlords for payment of full rent for even the months when the city was in lockdown.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, a senior trader from wholesale hub of Chickpet in Old Pete, said that most of the traders haven’t paid rent for March and some of the landlords are offering to accept rent for lockdown months in instalments.

In this critical situation, the traders feel that the best solution is some form of regulation in rent collection.

In the meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said a decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end will be taken on Saturday.

“The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision,” Yediyurappa had said on Friday.

Karnataka on Friday reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases and 168 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.96 lakh and the toll to 33,602. The day also saw 15,290 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,25,447. Out of 5,783 new cases reported on Friday, 1,100 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,160 discharges and 39 deaths, a health department bulletin said.