Bengaluru: As the coronavirus cases are going down slowly, the Karnataka government is planning to relax restrictions in the state by lifting the weekend curfew and relaxing the night curfew in the state. As per a report by News18, the Karnataka government is mulling reopening malls and extending business hours of shops and establishments as part of the third level of unlocking from July 5.

Speaking to Times of India, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed. He stated that the chief minister will take a final call after the GoM meeting in the matter. He also stated that a decision in lockdown matter will be taken in a meeting of the group of ministers on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had met mall owners who sought permission to resume businesses. As per reports, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has responded positively to the request provided the businesses maintain the COVID protocol. Reports further stated that the Karnataka government may also reopen multiplexes and cinema halls with limited entry.

At present, the shops dealing with essential goods and services are allowed to open from 6 AM to 2 PM during the weekend curfew, which will be in force from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts in the state.

In the latest development, the Karnataka government on Thursday asked all people entering the state from Kerala need to produce a negative RT-PCR report. However, those who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificate for the same are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR certificate.

Speaking to news agency PTI, BS Yediyurappa earlier this week had said that the government is considering opening malls in the city with some conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

“Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet,” Yediyurappa said.

Malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5, when the current COVID “Unlock” guideline comes to an end.Under the “Unlock” guidelines that are in place in most parts of the state, several sectors have been permitted to operate but air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not permitted to function.

There are about 84 malls in the state, transacting business of about Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore annually, and their continued closure will bring lakhs of employees on to the streets, representatives said, adding that the managements have been paying salaries to employees for now.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said. The day also saw 14,302 discharges,taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.

Dakshina Kannada reported 14 deaths, Dharwad (7), Ballari and Belagavi (6), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Mysuru (366), Hassan 281 and Shivamogga 194.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,14,235, followed by Mysuru 1,66,940 and Tumakuru 1,15,116.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,65,074, followed by Mysuru 1,60,274 and Tumakuru 1,12,706.