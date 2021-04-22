Bengaluru: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he has called a cabinet meeting later today to review the COVID situation in the state. He said this after getting discharged from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. “I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 PM today,” he said. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Here’s How To Avoid Weight Gain While Working from Home During COVID-19 Second Wave

Will he announce more COVID restrictions or lockdown in the state? Now all eyes are on the state cabinet meeting and the outcome will be cleared when he will address the media soon after the meeting in the afternoon today.

The 78-year-old chief minister was hospitalised on April 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in eight months. He was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus, and was discharged on recovery after nine days.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa discharged from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru "I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4pm today," he says. pic.twitter.com/sGYZb1Fn3M — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had written a letter to all his cabinet ministers, asking them to take more strict measures in districts they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease. The direction from the chief minister comes a day after opposition leaders slammed him for not taking enough measures to control the COVID crisis in the state.

In a letter to the ministers, the Chief Minister said the second wave of coronavirus is taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts need to take measures to contain it.

On Tuesday, the state government had issued fresh guidelines to control the spread of COVID. As per the guidelines, the night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 PM to 6 AM and weekend curfew will also be imposed from Friday 9 PM to Monday 6 AM.

The state government also has ordered the closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out. In the letter, the chief minister asked the ministers to ensure medical treatment is provided to those who have contracted the disease, so that situation does not go out of hand.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported another biggest single day spike of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762.