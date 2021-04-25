Bengaluru: Looking at the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government wants to impose a complete lockdown on all weekdays, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar confirmed on Saturday. Hinting that more lockdown-like measures will be implemented in the state, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet is likely to take a call on this matter on Monday. “The Karnataka government wants to do it,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told Deccan Herald, on continuing the weekend curfew on all days of the week. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News Updates: Night Curfew Imposed Till May 4, Essential Services Allowed

Along with the night curfew, the weekend curfew is also in place in the state till Monday morning during which movement of people has been prohibited and the public transportation for commuting within a city has also been banned. However, essential shops are open only between 6 AM and 10 AM. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Covid Test Must For Pilgrims Returning From Kumbh Mela As Total Cases Cross 11 Lakh Mark

“But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and their attitude is that those who are dying can die. What can we do?” Kumar said. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 To Be Held As Per Schedule, No Change In Plan, Confirms State Govt

On the other side, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the imposition of tougher measures will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Monday. “All our Cabinet colleagues will express their opinions. Finally, the CM and Cabinet will decide,” Sudhakar said.

Significantly, the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has also asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain. The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave COVID in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits.

Many experts are of opinion that 14 days lockdown in Karnataka will reduce the number of infections and will also break the chain of the virus.

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, while 208 deaths took the total fatalities to 14,283, the health department said.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 17,342 infections, 149 deaths and 1,62,171 active cases. As many as 4,646 patients were discharged on Saturday. Tumakuru reported 1,559 infections and three fatalities,while 823 cases were recorded in Hassan, 791 in Kalaburagi, 731 in Ballari, 688 in Mandya, 684 in Bengaluru Rural, 536 in Mysuru, 517 in Dakshina Kannada, 506 in Chikkaballapura and 497 in Raichur.