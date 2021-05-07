Bengaluru: The B. S. Yediyurappa-led state government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 (6 am) to May 24 (6 am) to break the covid-19 chain. The decision has come amid an alarming rise in the Coronavirus caseload in the past few days, with the majority of the cases coming to light from Bangalore alone. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said that the ‘corona curfew’ was unsuccessful in containing the covid infections, as a result, a complete lockdown will come into effect from May 10. Also Read - Karnataka Reports Highest Ever Single-day Count with Over 50,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Nearly Half From Bengaluru

During the lockdown period, all hotels, pubs, and bars will remain shut. Eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops will be allowed to operate from 6-10 AM.

The Coronavirus situation is quite tense in Karnataka as the state has been reporting a record daily Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra. Karnataka’s active caseload breached the five-lakh mark with 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 fresh deaths.

The lockdown decision came after experts from various quarters suggesting stringent rules and lockdown models in Karnataka. “At least in two weeks we will see a peak in Karnataka,” Dr Giridhara R Babu, who is a professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, told PTI. Babu, who is a member of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID, said the case detection is at present erratic because the testing numbers have reduced, especially in Bengaluru.