Bengaluru: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he is ready to impose full lockdown in the state but prior to that, he is awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control.

"The country's PM is scheduled to speak…whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We're waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

With COVID cases rising at a rapid rate, the speculations are rife that the Karnataka government might consider extending its 'close down' beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end. Notably, the 2-week 'close down' prohibits movement of people but essential shops are allowed to operate only for a few hours in the morning.

The chief minister said that PM Modi is going to take a decision against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recommendation, which would be binding on Karnataka as well.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has asked the Central and state governments to consider imposing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said he has directed the ministers to camp in the districts they are in charge of and work there to control COVID. He further added that the ministers have been briefing him about the COVID situation on a daily basis but henceforth they would work in a more focused manner.

The statement from the chief minister comes at a time when the COVID cases are on rise in the state at an alarming proportion despite a lockdown from April 27 to May 12.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, taking the caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively.

According to the health bulletin from the state, Karnataka has 4,64,363 active cases whereas 12,10,013 people have been discharged so far including 24,714 people on Tuesday.

As per the health bulletin, 2,293 infections were reported in Mysuru, 2,278 in Hassan, 1636 in Tumakuru, 1,506 in Mandya, 1,280 in Kalaburagi and 1,162 in Kalaburagi,. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada reported over 500 cases.