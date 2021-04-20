Bengaluru: After hours of deliberation with the governor in a virtual meet, the Karnataka government on Tuesday late night imposed the night curfew in the whole state from April 21 till May 4. As per the order from the state government, the night curfew will come into force from 9 PM till 6 AM and all essential services will be exempted during this time. Also Read - FACT Check: No, Modi Govt is NOT Planning to Impose Nationwide Lockdown Again. Read Details

The Karnataka government also issued fresh guidelines to fight the second wave of pandemic. Additionally, the state will also have a weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday.

Issuing an order, the state government said that the movie halls, shopping malls, gyms, yoga centres, amusement parks etc will remain closed. Moreover, the educational institutions will also remain shut. The state government has also banned all social, political, or religious gatherings.

Here’s the order from state government:

However, during the night curfew, the restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed. Moreover, the swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.

In the order, the state government said all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations have also been prohibited.

The state government said that all religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in services at the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

The decision to impose the night curfew comes after an all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala which was attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.