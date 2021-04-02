Bengaluru: A forest fire broke out inside Bangalore University premises on Friday. As per the reports of ANI, civil defence and fire department personnel are carrying out fire extinguishing operations. As per the reports, the incident occurred in the morning in the shrubbery located near Pariksha Bhavan on the campus. Also Read - Sustainable policies needed to solve agrarian crisis: teenage author

Speaking to a portal, an official from the Bengaluru fire department said that no injuries have been reported so far. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.