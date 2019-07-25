New Delhi: Two days after the Congress-JD(S) Karnataka coalition government fell, Karnataka BJP delegation comprising of Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and other leaders reached Delhi on Thursday.

The delegation is set to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day and is expected to discuss the future course of action for Karnataka.

“Regarding the political scenario, what is happening and everything, we want to discuss with our national president Amit Shah Ji. For that we came here,” said BJP leader Jagadish Shettar.

News agency ANI quoted another BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, “You know the situation of Karnataka. The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority and they have given the resignation. We are meeting the BJP leaders to take the readers. We will take their advice on how to go further. Regarding that, our delegation is here.”

Asked if the BJP is waiting because no decision has been taken on the resignation of rebel MLAs, he said, “That is not the issue. Maybe, one of the issues. We need to take the guidance of the central party. We will take the guidance of all the senior leaders.”

HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government failed the floor test in the Assembly on Tuesday by a margin of six votes. Of the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority.

In the division of votes, 99 voted in favour of the Confidence motion and 105 against it.

With ANI inputs