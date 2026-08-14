Karnataka BJP MLA’s daughter booked for allegedly slapping woman cop on special security duty

A woman sub-inspector on special security duty at Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted by the daughter of a Karnataka BJP MLA. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 12, at 8.15 pm inside the temple premises during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

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New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector on special security duty at Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted by the daughter of a Karnataka BJP MLA. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 12, at 8.15 pm inside the temple premises during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

Savitha Patil, the police officer, is a sub-inspector attached to the Mandya Women’s Police Station. According to the complaint, the MLA’s daughter, Aishwarya, allegedly verbally abused the officer, slapped her, and obstructed her from performing her duties.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Tumakuru Rural MLA B. Suresh Gowda and the wife of ACP Gautham. B. Suresh Gowda has tendered an apology for the incident, which allegedly occurred after Aishwarya arrived at the temple for darshan and objected to the delay in being allowed entry.

Following the incident, PSI Savitha filed a complaint against Aishwarya. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Aishwarya at Kyathanahalli Police Station in Mandya under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), 115(2), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aishwarya has not been detained or served a notice, even though the case includes non-bailable sections. Meanwhile, B. Suresh Gowda has claimed that the police official had verbally abused his daughter.

“My daughter had visited the temple. She had requested to visit the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The police refused to allow her inside, while a circle inspector was allowed in. My daughter again requested them to allow her inside. Then she (police officer) abused my daughter, it seems. Then the fight started. I have not seen the video of my daughter slapping the officer. I apologise, I am sorry for it,” said Gowda.