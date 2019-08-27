New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday felicitated his successor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nalin Kumar Kateel as he took charge as the party chief in Karnataka.

The newly appointed BJP president, Nalin Kumar Kateel arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where he was given a grand welcome by the state BJP workers and leaders. He was then taken to the BJP headquarters in an open-jeep procession through the city.

The position was vacated when the former BJP chief BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka. Kateel’s appointment came as a controversial choice owing to his RSS background.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa felicitates Nalin Kumar Kateel as he takes charge as Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief. pic.twitter.com/TOMB4FrM12 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

The three-time MP will now act as a bridge between CM Yediyurappa and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and strengthen the BJP party in the state. He said that he while contesting the elections, he had no aspirations in politics but was driven by the Sangh’s idea of “taking India towards supreme glory”.

However, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls this year, Kateel was slammed for a Twitter post in Kannada that read, “Godse killed just one. Ajmal Kasab killed 72. Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You decide who is most cruel in this.” Eventually, he deleted the tweet and apologised for the same.

Reacting to the displeasure, Kateel stated that all views are encouraged, this is often expected when one does not get power.

Nalin Kumar Kateel was to assume the position as the state president on Sunday, August 25. However, due to the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley, the programme was postponed.