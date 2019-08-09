New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday made a fervent appeal with hands folded to businesses and people alike to come forward and help Karnataka fight the rains-induced flash floods.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Floods have created widespread damage in my state Karnataka and thousands of people’s lives and homes impacted. I’m announcing Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD fund to flood-affected. Request businesses and all those who can to help out in anyway they can (sic).”

With the southwest monsoon peaking, incessant rains severely disrupted normal life in Karnataka, as schools and colleges, markets and offices were shut and thousands of people stranded due to damage to road and rail network in the region.

“Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from 51 flood-hit taluks, with about 40,180 from Belagavi alone. Of them 16,875 are sheltered in 272 relief camps across the affected districts,” said the official citing spot reports.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, coastal and Malnad districts received very heavy rains since Monday, leading to flooding in several villages and towns due to overflowing of water from lakes, tributaries and rivers, which are in spate due to heavy discharge from southern Maharashtra.

“Moderate to heavy rains are forecast till Sunday across the southern state as the monsoon is vigorous augurs well for the districts that were drought-hit last year,a added the official.

The rain fury has caused extensive damage to roads, state and national highways, with 1,410km of them and 211 bridges in the affected districts.

With IANS inputs