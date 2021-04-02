Bengaluru: A boy was brutally beaten and stabbed in Karnataka’s Mangalore city for travelling on a bus with a girl who allegedly belonged to a different community. Speaking to a portal, police asserted that the girl was travelling to Bengaluru in a private bus and the boy was accompanying her since he was more familiar with the city. The boy and the girl knew each other for many years, said the police. Also Read - Telangana Shocker: Minor Boys Beaten Up, Fed Cow Dung For Stealing Mangoes; Accused Arrested

"On Mangaluru city outskirts yesterday, around 9:30, a bus was obstructed and a boy and girl who are classmates and friends, belonging to different religions, were made to get down from the vehicle. The boy was beaten up – and when the girl tried to come in the way, she was also hurt", NDTV quoted Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Shashi Kumar as saying.

Following the incident, seven or eight people have been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the culprits. Besides, Special teams have also been formed to probe the case.

The incident comes days after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in the Haveri district of Karnataka. The boy named Harishayya Hiremath was allegedly locked up in a room, tied to a stone, and beaten.

According to the boy’s father Nagayya Hiremath, his son was in the captivity of the shop owner when they went in search of him as he did not return for long.

Only after the father’s repeated requests the boy was reportedly set free in the evening of March 16. He was immediately taken to a Haveri hospital and subsequently shifted to another one at Hubballi, where he succumbed to the injuries.