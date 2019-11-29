Bengaluru: The Election Commission has filed two FIRs against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for making casteist slur in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad Assembly constituency on November 23. Notably, the Chief Minister made the ‘casteist’ remark while addressing a public gathering for the upcoming by-elections, scheduled to be held on December 5.

“Alleged speech made by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka on caste lines in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad Assembly constituency on November 23 have been inquired into,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (expenditure monitoring) Priyanka Mary Francis in a statement.

Besides, the poll panel also charged six check post officials and suspended two of them for not checking the vehicle of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hanakere check post on November 20.

“An FIR has been registered in Maddur police station against the driver of vehicle trailing the Home Minister’s vehicle for not cooperating with the check post officials,” said Francis. It has also replaced the entire team at the check post.

Similarly, the ECI suspended four official of its static surveillance team for not properly checking the vehicle of Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra, a member of parliament, on November 25 at Varaha check post.

About Karnataka by-elections:

A total of 17 constituencies are lying vacant in Karanatala but by-elections will be held in fifteen on them. Notably, election had not been notified for Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski seats as the litigations connected to them are pending in court.

The by-elections, scheduled for December 5 are considered as e a mini-assembly election battle for power in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)