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Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: All eyes on Davanagere South, Bagalkot, counting of votes to begin shortly

Congress fielded relatives of the deceased MLAs in both segments: Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Meti’s son Umesh Meti in Bagalkot.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 6:54 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AI Image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AI Image)

By Election Results 2026: The vote counting for the by-election to Assembly constituencies held on April 9 will begin on Monday morning. The results for the seven seats in Karnataka will be declared on May 4. The bypoll at Bagalkot (Karnataka) was necessitated by the death of former Minister HY Meti from the Congress, and the poll at Davanagere South (Karnataka) was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

It is important to note that the results can be viewed on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) – results.eci.gov.in. The page has a subsection titled “Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May 2026”. The result trends will go live at 8 am on Monday.

Congress fielded relatives of the deceased MLAs in both segments: Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Meti’s son Umesh Meti in Bagalkot. The BJP fielded first-time candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South and three-time MLA Veeranna Charantimath in Bagalkot.

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live:

Live Updates

  • May 4, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: In Karnataka’s Davanagere South, counting of postal ballots has begun. However, officials had to break open the strong room lock after the key to the EVM storage room could not be located.

  • May 4, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins. All eyes on Davanagere South, Bagalkot.

  • May 4, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: In 2023, a total of 1,46,382 votes were polled in the election, of which INC got 84298 votes which was 57.59% of the total votes polled.

  • May 4, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Shamanur Shivashankarappa of INC defeated Ajay Kumar. B.G of BJP by a margin of 27888 votes which was 19.05% of the total votes polled.

  • May 4, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: List of candidates contesting in the 2026 byelection: K.S. Shivakumarappa (AAP), Shrinivasa T. Dasakariyappa (BJP), Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna (INC), Afsar Kodlipete (SDPI), Eranna (IPCP), Eshwara Shenga (UPP), Khajamohiddin Gudageri (BIP), M.P. Dadakhalandar (CCP), G.N. Prashanth Kumar (JCB), Cm Shabaz Khan (YSEP), M.G. Srikanth (NS), Dalita Srinivas (BPKP), Syed Imathiyaz (JP), Khadar Adil Basha (IND), Goutam (IND), T. Jabeena Apa (IND), Mansoor Ali U.M (IND), K.H Mahaboob (IND), Akhanda.C.M. Manjunatha Swamy (IND), B Rajashekhar (IND), Sajid (IND), Sadiq Pahilwan (IND), H. Suban Sab, (IND), Syed Chand Peer (IND), D Syed Riyaz (IND)

  • May 4, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: The reservation status of this seat is: General. Davanagere South is part of the 13. Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka state Assembly.

  • May 4, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: 107. Davanagere South is an Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituency in Karnataka. This constituency is located in Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka.

  • May 4, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: There are a total of 25 candidates in the fray to be elected as the next Davanagere South MLA.

  • May 4, 2026 6:55 AM IST

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for Davanagere South, Bagalkot to begin shortly.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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