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Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: All eyes on Davanagere South, Bagalkot, counting of votes to begin shortly

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Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live: All eyes on Davanagere South, Bagalkot, counting of votes to begin shortly

Congress fielded relatives of the deceased MLAs in both segments: Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Meti’s son Umesh Meti in Bagalkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AI Image)

By Election Results 2026: The vote counting for the by-election to Assembly constituencies held on April 9 will begin on Monday morning. The results for the seven seats in Karnataka will be declared on May 4. The bypoll at Bagalkot (Karnataka) was necessitated by the death of former Minister HY Meti from the Congress, and the poll at Davanagere South (Karnataka) was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

It is important to note that the results can be viewed on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) – results.eci.gov.in. The page has a subsection titled “Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May 2026”. The result trends will go live at 8 am on Monday.

Congress fielded relatives of the deceased MLAs in both segments: Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Meti’s son Umesh Meti in Bagalkot. The BJP fielded first-time candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South and three-time MLA Veeranna Charantimath in Bagalkot.

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 Live:

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