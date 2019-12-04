New Delhi: After the 13-day long election campaigning ended on Tuesday, the 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka are all set to go to polls on December 5. As per updates, the polling will start at 7 AM and will end at to 6 PM. However, the counting of votes will take place on December 9.

As per updates, 165 candidates, including 126 Independents and 9 women are in a close fight for the 15 assembly seats.

While the BJP and the Congress are the two main contestants in all the 15 assembly seats, the JD-S has also fielded candidates in 12 seats.

In the wake of the bypolls, Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed from December 3 to 6 in the poll-bound constituencies.

On the last day of the campaign, the political leaders made the best efforts to woo voters for the last time before the election takes place.

The saffron party has fielded 13 disqualified MLAs as its candidates from their respective constituencies to fight in the bypolls.

The 15 assembly constituencies that are set to go to the bypolls are Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.

As part of the security arrangement, the Election Commission has deployed 323 flying squads and 578 static surveillance teams in all the 15 Assembly segments, including five in Bengaluru, seven in the state’s northwest region and two in the old Mysore region, to ensure that the polling goes in a smooth way.

A day ahead of the bypolls, the EC earlier in the day seized Rs 21.4 lakh in cash in the poll-bound Karnataka.