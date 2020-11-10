New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Munirathna on Tuesday won Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly by-lection in Karnataka by over 57,000 votes. Meanwhile, BJP’s Dr C.M. Rajesh Gowda has maintained its lead over opposition JDS and and Congress on Sira seat. The result for the same is expected to be out in few hours from now. Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: MLAs Ready For Janseva, Says BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Both the seats went to polling on November 3.

The bypoll was necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.

Though 16 were in fray in RR Nagar and 15 in Sira, the main contest in both the seats is triangular, as BJP, Congress and JD-S fielded candidates against each other.

In RR Nagar, the BJP has fielded former Congress MLA Munirathna as its candidate whereas the Congress has given ticket to H Kusuma, wife of former IAS officer late D K Ravi in the seat traditionally held by the party. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has chosen V Krishnamurthy for the seat.

In Sira, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded radiologist Dr Rakesh Gowda, former minister T B Jayachandra and former (JD-S) MLA B Satyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma respectively.